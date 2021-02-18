Dr. Paulette Trum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulette Trum, MD
Overview
Dr. Paulette Trum, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Trum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joliet Center for Clinical Research210 N Hammes Ave Ste 205, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 729-7790
-
2
Will County Health Department501 Ella Ave Ste E, Joliet, IL 60433 Directions (815) 727-5065
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trum?
Excellent
About Dr. Paulette Trum, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1467473462
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trum works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Trum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.