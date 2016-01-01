Dr. Paulette Moulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulette Moulton, MD is a dermatologist in Monroe, MI. She currently practices at Moulton Group PC and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Moulton is board certified in Dermatology.
Moulton Group, PC2246 N MONROE ST, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 241-4950
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
