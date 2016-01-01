Dr. Paulett Diah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paulett Diah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paulett Diah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Diah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Audrey Hepburn Children's House12 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diah?
About Dr. Paulett Diah, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396799573
Education & Certifications
- Nyack Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diah accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diah works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Diah. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.