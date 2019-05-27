Overview

Dr. Paule Moureaux-Nery, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pierre Marie Curie U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Moureaux-Nery works at West Side Pediatrics Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.