Dr. Paula Tanasa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Tanasa works at Arthritis and Rheumatology of GA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.