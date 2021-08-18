Dr. Paula Tanasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Tanasa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Tanasa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Tanasa works at
Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatology of GA980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-5956
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough, communicates well and makes on feel comfortable and in good hands. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Paula Tanasa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386650828
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanasa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanasa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanasa has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanasa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.