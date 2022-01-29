See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Kokomo, IN
Dr. Paula Szczepanczyk, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paula Szczepanczyk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kokomo, IN. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Howard Regional Health, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Marion General Hospital.

Dr. Szczepanczyk works at Community Health Network in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard Diabetes & Endocrinology
    3509 S Reed Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 776-8129

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
  • Community Howard Regional Health
  • Dukes Memorial Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
  • Logansport Memorial Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2022
    Good listener and very concerned about your health and your issues your there for. Never makes you feel rushed.
    H Snyder — Jan 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paula Szczepanczyk, MD
    About Dr. Paula Szczepanczyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Szczepanczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szczepanczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szczepanczyk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szczepanczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szczepanczyk works at Community Health Network in Kokomo, IN. View the full address on Dr. Szczepanczyk’s profile.

    Dr. Szczepanczyk has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szczepanczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Szczepanczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szczepanczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szczepanczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szczepanczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

