Overview

Dr. Paula Szczepanczyk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kokomo, IN. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Howard Regional Health, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Szczepanczyk works at Community Health Network in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.