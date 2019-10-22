Overview

Dr. Paula Sullivan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Sullivan works at OB/GYN Associates Of Montgomery in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Prattville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.