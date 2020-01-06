See All Hematologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Paula Schwartz, MD

Hematology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paula Schwartz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Schwartz works at Lake Success Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck Medical Associates Llp
    2800 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 354-5700
  2. 2
    Hematology Oncology Association of Long Island
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 401, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 354-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 06, 2020
    My mother has been a patient of Dr. P Schwartz since the mid 1990's. She battled Had breast cancer twice. She is still with us. My father unfortunately was diagnosed with stage 4 inoperable kidney cancer with which she applied all her knowledge and resources to sustain his life and keep him as comfortable as she could. He passed a year and a half (?) later. Yes I trust this beautiful compassionate person with my families lives. The reason you may have to wait a little longer for your appointments is because she gives the upmost care to each and everyone if her patience. You just need to have patience too. Its not your GPs office.
    Susan Poelker Greaker — Jan 06, 2020
    About Dr. Paula Schwartz, MD

    • Hematology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780769877
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Lake Success Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
