Dr. Paula Schoen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Schoen, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Schoen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schoen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mc-k Physical Therapy Matrix3808 W Riverside Dr Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (323) 464-2151
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoen?
About Dr. Paula Schoen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1821273517
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoen works at
Dr. Schoen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.