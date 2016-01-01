See All Pediatric Neurologists in Palmetto Bay, FL
Dr. Paula Schleifer, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paula Schleifer, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY GAMA FILHO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF RIO DE JANEIRO / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH.

Dr. Schleifer works at Neuroscience Consultants Llp in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Neuroscience Consultants Llp
    8950 SW 152nd St Ste A, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-2226
  2. 2
    Nicklaus Children's Hospital
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8330
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Paula Schleifer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104952969
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY GAMA FILHO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF RIO DE JANEIRO / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Schleifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schleifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schleifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schleifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleifer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schleifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schleifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

