Dr. Paula Schleifer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Schleifer, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY GAMA FILHO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF RIO DE JANEIRO / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH.
Locations
Neuroscience Consultants Llp8950 SW 152nd St Ste A, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 279-2226
Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8330Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paula Schleifer, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1104952969
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY GAMA FILHO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF RIO DE JANEIRO / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE AND HEALTH
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schleifer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schleifer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schleifer speaks Portuguese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleifer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleifer.
