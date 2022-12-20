Overview

Dr. Paula Rookis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Rookis works at Urology Centers of Alabama in Homewood, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.