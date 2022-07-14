Dr. Paula Rackoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rackoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Rackoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Rackoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 263-9700
Nyu Langone Center for Musculoskeletal Care333 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is Dr. Paula Rackoff is one of those doctors that is truly there to help you feel better. She goes above and beyond to make sure you are healthy and cared for. I highly recommended her!
About Dr. Paula Rackoff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1386625275
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rackoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rackoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Rackoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rackoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rackoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rackoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.