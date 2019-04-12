Overview

Dr. Paula Plummer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Plummer works at Southwest Family Physicians, PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.