Dr. Paula Pinell-Salles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinell-Salles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Pinell-Salles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Pinell-Salles, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Pinell-Salles works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart - Falls Church2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 977-5011SundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinell-Salles?
The immediate problem was addressed but there were other questions needed for me to address.
About Dr. Paula Pinell-Salles, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396886396
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinell-Salles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinell-Salles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinell-Salles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinell-Salles works at
Dr. Pinell-Salles has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Chest Pain and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinell-Salles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinell-Salles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinell-Salles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinell-Salles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinell-Salles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.