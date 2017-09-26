Dr. Paula Pilgrim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilgrim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Pilgrim, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Pilgrim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Collierville, TN.
Dr. Pilgrim works at
Locations
Carol I Lynn MD Gyn Pllc2028 W Poplar Ave Ste 110, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 755-2900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Pilgrim for 20 years. There is no one else I would trust with my body or my baby's health. She has a lovely, yet realistic, bedside manner. If you want it sugar coated, see someone else. If you want real, see Dr. Pilgrim.
About Dr. Paula Pilgrim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912919986
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis, Memphis
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilgrim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilgrim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilgrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilgrim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilgrim.
Dr. Pilgrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.