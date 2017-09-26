See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Collierville, TN
Dr. Paula Pilgrim, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paula Pilgrim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Collierville, TN. 

Dr. Pilgrim works at SPECIALTY CLINIC in Collierville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carol I Lynn MD Gyn Pllc
    2028 W Poplar Ave Ste 110, Collierville, TN 38017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 755-2900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 26, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr. Pilgrim for 20 years. There is no one else I would trust with my body or my baby's health. She has a lovely, yet realistic, bedside manner. If you want it sugar coated, see someone else. If you want real, see Dr. Pilgrim.
    Memphis, TN — Sep 26, 2017
    About Dr. Paula Pilgrim, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912919986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis, Memphis
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Pilgrim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilgrim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pilgrim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pilgrim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pilgrim works at SPECIALTY CLINIC in Collierville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pilgrim’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilgrim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilgrim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilgrim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilgrim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

