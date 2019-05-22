Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latham Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Dr. Latham Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Family Health Center - North Ufhc302 W Rector St, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 358-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latham Phillips?
Dr Phillips is an excellent doctor. My problem is UT Hospital call center. Horrible customer service. I'm not compatible when talking with a UT call center rrepresentative, they seem to show very little care for a patient. My opinion-cause of error is deficiency in management's ability for employees customer relationship training. I get the feeling UT Hospital System is just TO BIG TO CARE. I've concluded, I 'm going to take my Health Insurance money outside of UT and spend it with an independent clinic with the philosophy " WERE NOT TO BIG AND WE CARE." Good luck with the UT call center.
About Dr. Paula Latham Phillips, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194736165
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latham Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latham Phillips accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latham Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latham Phillips works at
Dr. Latham Phillips has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latham Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Latham Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latham Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latham Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latham Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.