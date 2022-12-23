See All Ophthalmologists in Asheboro, NC
Overview

Dr. Paula Pecen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheboro, NC. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Pecen works at Carolina Eye Associates in Asheboro, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC and Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Eye Associates
    220 Foust St Ste A, Asheboro, NC 27203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 629-1451
  2. 2
    CEA Greensboro
    3312 Battleground Ave Ste 102, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 282-5000
  3. 3
    Carolina Eye Associates
    725 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 106, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 356-2864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Intravitreal Injection Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2022
    One of the finest doctor in all ways I've ever had.
    Sam Zinaich — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Paula Pecen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1740505528
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic - Cole Eye Institute
    • Duke University Eye Ctr/Duke University
    • Presbyterian St Lukes Transitional Year, Denver, Co
    • Duke University - School of Medicine
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    • Ophthalmology
