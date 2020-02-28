See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Overview

Dr. Paula Novelli, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Novelli works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Upmc Presbyterian
    200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 28, 2020
    prostatic artery embolization, cutting edge at the time, Dr. Novelli performed the surgery painlessly without a hitch. Still doing well five years later
    dave b — Feb 28, 2020
    About Dr. Paula Novelli, MD

    Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1225003957
    Education & Certifications

    GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

