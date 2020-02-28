Dr. Novelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paula Novelli, MD
Dr. Paula Novelli, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-5050
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
prostatic artery embolization, cutting edge at the time, Dr. Novelli performed the surgery painlessly without a hitch. Still doing well five years later
About Dr. Paula Novelli, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225003957
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
