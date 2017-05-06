Overview

Dr. Paula Nicola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Nicola works at Eye Care Chattanooga Pllc in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.