Dr. Paula Nicola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Nicola, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Nicola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Nicola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Care Chattanooga Pllc979 E 3rd St Ste 240, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 243-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nicola?
Dr. Nicola has been my ophthalmologist for quite a few years. She is always friendly and very knowledgeable. I have a rare disease that can result in blindness if not treated properly. Thanks to her advice and research on treatment options, my symptoms are well-controlled, and my vision is excellent. Her staff is always friendly, and wait times at her office are much lower than what many offices now consider "normal". I highly recommend Dr. Nicola and Eyecare Chattanooga.
About Dr. Paula Nicola, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659319010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicola works at
Dr. Nicola speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.