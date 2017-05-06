See All Ophthalmologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Paula Nicola, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paula Nicola, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Nicola works at Eye Care Chattanooga Pllc in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Chattanooga Pllc
    979 E 3rd St Ste 240, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Dry Eyes
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Leucocoria
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus
Ocular Displacement
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 06, 2017
    Dr. Nicola has been my ophthalmologist for quite a few years. She is always friendly and very knowledgeable. I have a rare disease that can result in blindness if not treated properly. Thanks to her advice and research on treatment options, my symptoms are well-controlled, and my vision is excellent. Her staff is always friendly, and wait times at her office are much lower than what many offices now consider "normal". I highly recommend Dr. Nicola and Eyecare Chattanooga.
    Elizabeth — May 06, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Paula Nicola, MD
    About Dr. Paula Nicola, MD

    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1659319010
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
