Dr. Paula Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Laurys Station, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Riverside Dermatology Assoc5649 Wynnewood Dr Ste 202, Laurys Station, PA 18059 Directions (610) 261-1115Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Family Dermatology970 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy Se, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 382-2230
Family Dermatology629 Beaver Ruin Rd NW Ste B, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 392-1117
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Best dermatologist I ever had I miss her wish she was back in pa no one like her made me feel like a new person,,,, I thank you wish you was back .....
About Dr. Paula Nelson, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1356333645
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp Wash U
- Ny Hospital Cornel University Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- City College of New York
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson speaks French and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
