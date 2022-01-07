Dr. Paula Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Moskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Moskowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI. They completed their residency with Boston University/tufts University
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Locations
Dermatology Professionals, Inc - East Greenwich, RI1672 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
As always Dr. Moskowitz is thorough, explains what she is performing and the outcome is always perfect . I have been he patient for many years Because I am so satisfied with her knowledge and attitude toward her patients
About Dr. Paula Moskowitz, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Boston University/tufts University
- Northwestern Med Center
