Overview

Dr. Paula Moore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Rocky Ridge Family Medicine LLC in Vestavia, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.