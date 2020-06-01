Dr. McMurtry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paula McMurtry, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula McMurtry, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Samaritan Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McMurtry works at
Locations
-
1
Charles L Chapman900 W Nifong Blvd Ste 101, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 815-6640
-
2
James N Hueser MD401 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 874-3300Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Samaritan Hospital
- Wright Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to N.E. Regional, but after e-rays and bone scan, had to call/call/call several times to get doctor to respond and get results--not very helpful. Retired doctor locally referred me to this doctor. Lots of questions, she looked at x-Rays and bone scan and finally decided she knew what I had. Small prescription and improvement started in three days and better ever since. Good Job!!
About Dr. Paula McMurtry, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMurtry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMurtry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMurtry has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMurtry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurtry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurtry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMurtry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMurtry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.