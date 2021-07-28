See All Dermatologists in Bourbonnais, IL
Dermatology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paula Lapinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Med School Of Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Lapinski works at Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Associates in Bourbonnais, IL with other offices in Frankfort, IL, Lombard, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bourbonnais Location
    595 William R Latham Sr Dr, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554
    Frankfort Location
    20646 Abbey Woods Ct N Ste 104, Frankfort, IL 60423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554
    Lombard Office
    2500 S Highland Ave Ste 320, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554
    Joliet Location
    1124 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 28, 2021
    Dr Paula Lapinski, in my view, is one of the best Doctors in the in the industry. She is kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, highly skilled, easy to communicate with, and took the time to address all my questions about the procedure I was going to experience. I refer her to any patient who requires an expert dermatologist.
    GMoney — Jul 28, 2021
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paula Lapinski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lapinski to family and friends

    Dr. Lapinski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lapinski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paula Lapinski, MD.

    About Dr. Paula Lapinski, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437262482
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Sw Med School
    • Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
    • Northwestern University Med School Of Chicago
    • Notre Dame
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Lapinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lapinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lapinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lapinski has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

