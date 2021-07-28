Overview

Dr. Paula Lapinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Med School Of Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lapinski works at Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Associates in Bourbonnais, IL with other offices in Frankfort, IL, Lombard, IL and Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.