Dr. Paula Lapinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Lapinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Bourbonnais, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Med School Of Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Bourbonnais Location595 William R Latham Sr Dr, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 744-8554
Frankfort Location20646 Abbey Woods Ct N Ste 104, Frankfort, IL 60423 Directions (815) 744-8554
Lombard Office2500 S Highland Ave Ste 320, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (815) 744-8554
Joliet Location1124 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-8554
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Paula Lapinski, in my view, is one of the best Doctors in the in the industry. She is kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, highly skilled, easy to communicate with, and took the time to address all my questions about the procedure I was going to experience. I refer her to any patient who requires an expert dermatologist.
About Dr. Paula Lapinski, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437262482
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Sw Med School
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- Northwestern University Med School Of Chicago
- Notre Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lapinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapinski has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lapinski speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapinski.
