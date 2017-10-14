Dr. Lafranconi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paula Lafranconi, MD
Dr. Paula Lafranconi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Thw Kenwood Women's Center8240 Northcreek Dr Ste 4100, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 853-7555
Deerfield Family Practice100 Arrow Springs Blvd Ste 2800, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions (513) 282-7300
Good Samaritan Hospital375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 862-1800
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I always feel very comfortable with Dr. Lafranconi. She is very knowledgeable and a great listener, who takes time with me and understands my needs.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lafranconi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafranconi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafranconi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafranconi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafranconi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafranconi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.