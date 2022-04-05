Overview

Dr. Paula Joubert-Greene, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.



Dr. Joubert-Greene works at Optum-Commonwealth in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.