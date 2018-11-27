Overview

Dr. Paula Josephson-Shulman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Josephson-Shulman works at UCLA Internal Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.