Overview

Dr. Paula Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Flaget Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

