Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Richmond, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hollingsworth works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology1720 Nicholasville Rd Ste 400, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing her for years . I absolutely love her!
About Dr. Paula Hollingsworth, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Coll Med
- U Ky Coll Med
- U Ky Coll Med
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
