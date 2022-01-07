Overview

Dr. Paula Hirt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hirt works at South Shore Ob/Gyn Associates in East Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Uterine Fibroids and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.