Overview

Dr. Paula Harvan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Harvan works at Comprehensive Care Center in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.