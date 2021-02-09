See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Paula Harmon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Paula Harmon, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paula Harmon, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Dr. Harmon works at Pediatric Ear Nose And Throat Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Ear Nose & Throat
    5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2033
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pediatric ENT of Atlanta
    1265 Highway 54 W Ste 200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2033
  3. 3
    Pediatric Ent of Atlanta
    1255 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 2, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-2033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harmon?

    Feb 09, 2021
    Dr Harmon had been seeing my daughter for years. Unfortunately she has aged out of Children’s Healthcare system. You are in good hands if you are a patient of Dr Harmon. She has always been kind and caring. My daughter and I will surely miss her. She is a wonderful doctor.
    Shahana Rahman — Feb 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paula Harmon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paula Harmon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harmon to family and friends

    Dr. Harmon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harmon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paula Harmon, MD.

    About Dr. Paula Harmon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437379351
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital Of Alabama
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Spelman College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Harmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paula Harmon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.