Overview

Dr. Paula Harmon, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.



Dr. Harmon works at Pediatric Ear Nose And Throat Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.