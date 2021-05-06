Dr. Paula Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Gill, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Gill, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Red Wing, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing and Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta.
Dr. Gill works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Wing701 Hewitt Blvd, Red Wing, MN 55066 Directions (507) 204-7581Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gill?
Excellent I would definitely recommend Dr Gill
About Dr. Paula Gill, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750363909
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing
- Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare in Sparta
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.