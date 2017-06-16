Dr. Paula Fishbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Fishbaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Fishbaugh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Fishbaugh works at
Locations
-
1
Women First Obgyn Center Pllc326 N Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 584-7600
-
2
Women First Ob Gyn Center30701 Woodward Ave Ste S200, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 584-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishbaugh?
How grateful I am that I can cite my experience with Dr. Fishbaugh and her staff as among my blessings! This was my very first visit at the office, I was made to feel welcome and comfortable both by the friendly competence of the staff and the pleasant environment of the office itself. Dr. Fishbaugh inspires the utmost confidence by her wealth of knowledge, skill,and passion for her patients.
About Dr. Paula Fishbaugh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073504866
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishbaugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishbaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishbaugh works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.