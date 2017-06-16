Overview

Dr. Paula Fishbaugh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Fishbaugh works at Women First OB/GYN Center in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.