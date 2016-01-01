Dr. Paula Fergusson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fergusson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Fergusson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Fergusson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Potomac Falls, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Fergusson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
KidsFirst Pediatrics46165 Westlake Dr Ste 210, Potomac Falls, VA 20165 Directions (703) 977-4813Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fergusson?
About Dr. Paula Fergusson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1831267426
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center
- Children's National Medical Center
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fergusson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fergusson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fergusson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fergusson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fergusson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fergusson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fergusson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fergusson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.