Overview

Dr. Paula Farner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.