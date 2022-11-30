Dr. Eckardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Infectious Disease5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6849
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Eckardt saved my life over 13 years ago. She was my doctor from 2009 until I moved to Texas in 2020. She looks out for all of her patients.
About Dr. Paula Eckardt, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1720093552
- Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC Univ Miami Sch Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp VAMC
- Universidad Del Norte
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Eckardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckardt speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckardt.
