Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Paula Eagle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Eagle works at Paula F Eagle MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Paula F Eagle MD
    147 E 36TH ST, New York, NY 10016 (212) 448-0248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Paula Eagle, MD

  Psychiatry
  44 years of experience
  English
  1801017322
Education & Certifications

  New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
  McLean Hosp
  NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
  University of California At Berkeley
  Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paula Eagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eagle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

