Dr. Paula Duncan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mc Kees Rocks, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Duncan works at St. Clair Medical Services, Inc in Mc Kees Rocks, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Bethel Park, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.