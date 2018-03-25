See All Pediatricians in Fairhope, AL
Super Profile

Dr. Paula Drummond, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paula Drummond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Drummond works at Eastern Shore Childrens Clinic in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Spanish Fort, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Shore Childrens Clinic
    150 S Ingleside St Ste 7, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 928-0624
  2. 2
    Eastern Shore Childrens Clinic PC
    9603 Stagecoach Commercial Park Cir, Spanish Fort, AL 36527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 928-0624

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Fever
Common Cold
Nasopharyngitis
Fever
Common Cold

Nasopharyngitis
Fever
Common Cold
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2018
    Always takes her time and answers your questions concerns. You do not feel rushed, or like an you are wasting her time (unlike when you see another Dr. In that practice).
    Daphne — Mar 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paula Drummond, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326020280
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Drummond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drummond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

