Dr. Paula Drummond, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Drummond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Locations
Eastern Shore Childrens Clinic150 S Ingleside St Ste 7, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-0624
Eastern Shore Childrens Clinic PC9603 Stagecoach Commercial Park Cir, Spanish Fort, AL 36527 Directions (251) 928-0624
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always takes her time and answers your questions concerns. You do not feel rushed, or like an you are wasting her time (unlike when you see another Dr. In that practice).
About Dr. Paula Drummond, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326020280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drummond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drummond speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.