Dr. Paula Dobbs-Wiggins, MD
Dr. Paula Dobbs-Wiggins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Manju R. Goyal M.d. Psychiatry Pllc5477 Glen Lakes Dr Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-6400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Paula Dobbs-Wiggins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780745612
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Dobbs-Wiggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
