Overview

Dr. Paula Deyoung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Deyoung works at Lifespan Physician Group in East Providence, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Colposcopy and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.