Super Profile

Dr. Paula Deluca, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paula Deluca, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Scott and White Memorial Hospital

Dr. Deluca works at Ira Spinner DPM in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida JFK Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ira Spinner DPM
    10075 S Jog Rd Ste 208, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 734-4867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Paula Deluca, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770539090
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paula Deluca, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deluca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deluca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deluca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deluca works at Ira Spinner DPM in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Deluca’s profile.

    Dr. Deluca has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deluca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Deluca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deluca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deluca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deluca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

