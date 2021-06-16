See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Paula Castano, MD

Gynecology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paula Castano, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Castano works at ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle
    5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2021
    I feel absolutely blessed to have found this practice. Dr. Castano has wonderful bedside manner and really is quite thorough in breaking down and educating me on my options. I walked away from my appointment feeling very knowledgeable and I am typically an individual who feels they are left with more unanswered questions. However, not with this visit. I also felt at ease to have found someone I trust and who was willing to work with me. The support staff in particular Jennifer Rochet is just as wonderful. She is thorough, patient, kind, helpful, and knowledgable. This goes along way as this was the first impression I had of the practice and reinforced to me that I was in good hands. I am so appreciative of the support she has provided me in navigating the details which helped my appointment go more smoothly. It really is a pleasure to work with this practice. Thank you Dr. Castano, Jennifer, and other support staff.......I appreciate you!
    Alexis — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Paula Castano, MD

    Gynecology
    24 years of experience
    English, Czech and Spanish
    1225067234
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Medical Education

