Overview

Dr. Paula Castano, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Castano works at ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.