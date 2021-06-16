Dr. Paula Castano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Castano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Castano, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Castano works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Columbus Circle5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castano?
I feel absolutely blessed to have found this practice. Dr. Castano has wonderful bedside manner and really is quite thorough in breaking down and educating me on my options. I walked away from my appointment feeling very knowledgeable and I am typically an individual who feels they are left with more unanswered questions. However, not with this visit. I also felt at ease to have found someone I trust and who was willing to work with me. The support staff in particular Jennifer Rochet is just as wonderful. She is thorough, patient, kind, helpful, and knowledgable. This goes along way as this was the first impression I had of the practice and reinforced to me that I was in good hands. I am so appreciative of the support she has provided me in navigating the details which helped my appointment go more smoothly. It really is a pleasure to work with this practice. Thank you Dr. Castano, Jennifer, and other support staff.......I appreciate you!
About Dr. Paula Castano, MD
- Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Czech and Spanish
- 1225067234
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castano accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castano works at
Dr. Castano speaks Czech and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Castano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.