Dr. Paula Carruthers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carruthers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Carruthers, MD
Overview
Dr. Paula Carruthers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Carruthers works at
Locations
-
1
Cedars-sinai Medical Foundation250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 600, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carruthers?
Dr. Carruthers was extremely professional. I was in quite a bit of pain and she stayed after she was scheduled to leave to see me. She took her time and gave me a few options on how to take care of my problem. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Paula Carruthers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225040843
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carruthers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carruthers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carruthers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carruthers works at
Dr. Carruthers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carruthers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carruthers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carruthers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.