Dr. Paula Bruckler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Bruckler, DO
Overview
Dr. Paula Bruckler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ.
Dr. Bruckler works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper University Health Care1 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 342-2000
-
2
Cooper Women's Health701 Route 73 N Ste 7, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-5691
-
3
Cooper Women's Health at Sewell4 Plaza Dr Ste 403, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 270-4020
- 4 900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 325-6505
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruckler?
About Dr. Paula Bruckler, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619336047
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruckler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruckler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruckler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruckler works at
Dr. Bruckler has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruckler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruckler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruckler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruckler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruckler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.