Dr. Paula Brignoni-Blume, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Brignoni-Blume, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors309 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors727 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brignoni-Blume?
She is fantastic! Down to earth, friendly, and made me feel completely at ease.
About Dr. Paula Brignoni-Blume, MD
- Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1497994792
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Univ Hosp
- Saint George's University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
