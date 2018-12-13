Overview

Dr. Paula Brignoni-Blume, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Brignoni-Blume works at Mount Sinai Doctors - West 23rd Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.