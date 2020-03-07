Dr. Paula Bailey-Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey-Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Bailey-Walton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Bailey-Walton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA.
Dr. Bailey-Walton works at
Locations
Jilin Bai MD Professional Corporation25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 106, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 362-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I Love Dr. Bailey, she is very compassionate & knowledgeable. I have a very complicated health History & Dr. Bailey does not hesitate to refer me to one of her colleagues, when a health issue is out of her area of expertise. She never rushes an office visit or makes me feel I am wasting her time with my questions. Her office staff is friendly & professional.
About Dr. Paula Bailey-Walton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Armenian
- 1174646590
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Sch Med-Kaiser Fdn Hosp
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
