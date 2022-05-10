Overview

Dr. Paula-Ann Francis, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Francis works at Paula Ann Francis in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.