Dr. Paula Amendola-Sekinski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.



Dr. Amendola-Sekinski works at ABC Drugs in Bronx, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.